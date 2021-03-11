Limited number of fans to soon return to Washington stadiums RACHEL LA CORTE, Associated Press March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 6:35 p.m.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders and OL Reign will soon be able to welcome a limited number of fans to the stadium when they open their seasons, as the state prepares to move into a third phase of a COVID-19 economic reopening plan announced Thursday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
The allowed 25% seating capacity for spectators — who must be physically distanced and wearing masks — comes a year after Inslee announced a ban on at sporting events as the pandemic took hold. The same capacity of spectators will be allowed at high school sports, motorsports, rodeos and other similar outdoor events that have permanent seating.
Written By
RACHEL LA CORTE