Like a fish out of water: Barrels of bait spill on highway

NEWCASTLE, Maine (AP) — There are plenty of fish in the sea — and almost as many on a Maine highway.

The Portland Press Herald reports a truck carrying 35 barrels of bait fish tipped over Thursday in Newcastle, spilling the pungent fish all over the road and backing up traffic.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the 41-year-old truck driver told police he went into the breakdown lane to avoid hitting a vehicle stopped in traffic and lost control of the truck.

The truck driver was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Police say it took crews from multiple departments more than three hours to clean up the fish.

Police say speed and driver inattention contributed to the crash.

