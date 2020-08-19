Liguori, Lipari garner Chamber scholarships

Luka Liguori, left, and AlexLipari are congratulated with an elbow bump by Chamber president Jennifer Birdseye.

The Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients.

Alex Lipari received the Frederick J. Wynne Scholarship and Luka Liguori received the Bonnie Blackman Scholarship.

Alex is planning to attend Purdue University to study electrical engineering and cyber security.

Luka is planning to attend the University of Connecticut to study mechanical engineering.

Both young men are members of the community and have volunteered countless hours of service.

To apply for a Chamber scholarship, the applicant must meet the certain criteria.

The applicant must: have a parent or guardian who works for a business that is a member in good standing of the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce or the applicant themselves may be employed by a business who is a member of the Chamber; submit how he/she has served the community; this includes volunteering for the Chamber and overall community service; and submit their involvement in the school community, including achievements, extra-curricular activities and other notable awards received.

Members of the 2020 Scholarship Committee included Lori Gordon, Scott Mulhare, Gary Passineau, Tammy Reardon, Katherine Webster-O'Keefe.

The scholarships are traditionally awarded at the Village Fair Days.

Since the fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were presented to the students at a ceremony held at the bandstand earlier this month.

Mayor Pete Bass and Chamber board members were present for the ceremony.