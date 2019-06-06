‘Light the Green Orange’ slated

The Litchfield County local group of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a candlelight vigil, remembrance and call to action June 8 at 7:30 p.m. on the New Milford Village Green.

The “Light the Green Orange” vigil will include inspiring messages from survivors, family members of victims, invited local, state and federal representatives, as well as religious leaders from the community.

All are welcome to join this event, which recognizes National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend.