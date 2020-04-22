Light shaking as 3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes South L.A.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Light shaking could be felt across the Los Angeles Basin after a magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck underneath South Los Angeles just after midnight Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times reported the earthquake, that occurred at 12:03 a.m., was calculated as occurring in South L.A., Inglewood, Culver City, Playa Vista and the Los Angeles International Airport. The light shaking was felt indoors by many, and was enough to rattle dishes and windows and rock parked cars.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about half a mile southeast of Slauson and La Brea avenues and occurred in the vicinity of the Newport-Inglewood fault zone, according to The Times. The Newport-Inglewood fault, which runs from the Westside of Los Angeles to the Orange County coast, has long been considered one of Southern California’s top seismic danger zones because it runs under some of the region’s most densely populated areas.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.