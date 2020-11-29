‘Light Reveals’ show on view in Sherman

The Sherman Library is presenting an exhibit, “Light Reveals,” a show featuring works by Suzanne Ashley, through Jan. 6.

The show is composed of still life pastels from Ashley’s kitchen, landscapes from her travels and a few watercolors.

In addition to her paintings, there are small tissue paper collages, as well as copies of her poetry book, "Opposites Detract.”

The show can be seen at the Sherman Center library and online at www.shermanlibrary.org.