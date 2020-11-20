‘Light Reveals’ show on view in Sherman

The Sherman Library is presenting an exhibit, “Light Reveals,” a show featuring works by Suzanne Ashley, through Jan. 6.

The show is composed of still life pastels from Ashley’s kitchen, landscapes from her travels and a few watercolors.

In addition to her paintings, there are small tissue paper collages, as well as copies of her poetry book, "Opposites Detract.”

Ashley, who moved to Sherman in 2016, has a B.S. in fine arts from Wilson College in Chambersburg, Penn.

She has also studied at the Art Institute of Boston, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, the Art Students’ League of New York and SUNY-Purchase, Fine Arts.

She is retired from 40 years in health care administration.

Ashley has been curator for the Private Collection of 500 — ART FOR HEALTH Program, a fine art appraiser, a gallery owner and a Katonah Museum of Art Artists Association board member.

Her work has been exhibited in the Katonah Museum of Art, the Hammond Museum and the Stamford Museum, where she was recognized by the Faber-Birren Award.

In addition, she has exhibited at the Silvermine Artists Guild in Wilton and in galleries throughout the Hudson Valley from Westchester County to Hudson, N.Y., in Connecticut throughout Fairfield County and in Maine on Monhegan Island.

Her paintings are include in the Barn Gallery in New Fairfield, as well as in private collections.

The show can be seen at the Sherman Center library and online at www.shermanlibrary.org.