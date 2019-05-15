Lifeguards develop 'swimmer's itch' after exam in LA lake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twenty-two Los Angeles lifeguards have filed a grievance with the city for developing rashes and respiratory problems following a swim exam at a freshwater lake.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that the lifeguards were treated for "swimmer's itch" — a condition caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites.

The grievance claims the parks department was warned of the possible risk of parasites, but instructed the lifeguards to take the exam anyway.

But parks officials say the water at Hansen Dam Recreation Lake had been tested and was deemed safe for public use. The department notes that 64 people took the test in total, including the 22 who developed a reaction.

The grievance asks that testing be stepped up at city lakes and pools.

___

