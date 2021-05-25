'Life goes on:' Lam says Hong Kong still good for businesses ZEN SOO, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 2:32 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended Hong Kong as an attractive place for businesses, after a recent survey found foreigners were considering leaving the longtime Asian business hub.
Hong Kong has long been seen as one of the best places to do business globally, highly regarded for its skilled workforce, business-friendly legal system and ease of movement.