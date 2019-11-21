Life and art of Nelson to be discussed in Kent

Marge Smith, former director and now curator for the Kent Historical Society, will lead a program about the life and art of George Laurene Nelson, considered to be one of the 10 greatest American portrait painters, at the KAA’s gallery at 21 South Main St. Nelson’s “Roses” in oil circa 1920s is shown above. less Marge Smith, former director and now curator for the Kent Historical Society, will lead a program about the life and art of George Laurene Nelson, considered to be one of the 10 greatest American portrait ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Art Association Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Life and art of Nelson to be discussed in Kent 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Kent Art Association will present a program about the life and art of George Laurence Nelson, one of the nine founders of the Kent Art Association, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

Marge Smith, former director and now curator for the Kent Historical Society, will lead the program at the KAA’s gallery at 21 South Main St.

Nelson is considered to be one of the 10 greatest American portrait painters, in addition to being an exceptional lithographer.

He and his wife, Helen, both loved to garden; flowers are an integral part of almost every Nelson painting.

He is an important figure in Kent history and was active in the newly formed Kent Historical Society.

When he died, he left his 17th Century home and studio, Seven Hearths, to the historical society for its museum.

Taken from the from the eulogy by Nelson’s friend, William Dolan Fletcher: “Long is the list of those who boast of his friendship, … of those who acclaim him as a good neighbor always interested in the welfare of his house, his district, his community… His dry humor, quick step, long stride, shy smile, twinkling eye, warm handshake, effervescent conversation, enthusiasm for the new, deep humility when faced with praise, amazement when sought after for interview or one of his works - all these and more spell out this resident of Seven Hearths, who so loved this spot of history that he left it so others might share in its beauty and significance…”

For more information, call 860-927-3989.