Life Line screening set at VFW

The VFW Post 1672 in New Milford will offer a preventative health event, a Life Line screening, July 6.

Life Line Screening, a leading provider of community-based preventive health screenings, will offer its affordable, non-invasive and painless health screenings at the Avery Road center.

Five screenings will be offered that scan for potential health problems related to: blocked arteries which is a leading cause of stroke; abdominal aortic aneurysms which can lead to a ruptured aorta; hardening of the arteries in the legs, which is a strong predictor of heart disease; atrial fibrillation or irregular heart beat which is closely tied to stroke risk; and a bone density screening, for men and women, used to assess the risk of osteoporosis.

Registration for a wellness package will include four vascular tests and osteoporosis screening for $149, or $139 for members.

All five screenings will take about 60 to 90 minutes to complete.

Advance registration comes with a $10 discount off any package priced above $129.

For information and RSVP, call 888-653-6441.