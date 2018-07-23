Lieutenant governor says paint recycling fees are too high

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee says paint recycling fees in Rhode Island are inflated and not subject to meaningful oversight from the state.

The Democrat said Monday the legislation that established the program lets PaintCare arbitrarily set the fee structure.

McKee wants to transfer the program to a quasi-public agency.

PaintCare spokesman Brett Rodgers says he's surprised because PaintCare has been talking with McKee and is committed to continuing these discussions. He says the program is efficient and cost effective.

PaintCare, a nonprofit, plans and operates paint stewardship programs in several states. In Rhode Island, the program is funded by a fee charged when paint is sold.

PaintCare said in its fiscal 2017 annual report that the program collected about $933,000 in fees from Rhode Island paint sales. Expenses totaled $756,000.