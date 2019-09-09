License board proposes 24-hour nightclub district

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence official is proposing a 24-hour nightlife district to concentrate the capital city's nightlife in a manageable area outside of residential neighborhoods.

Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley says clubs located within such a district would be allowed to serve alcohol and provide entertainment 24 hours a day.

Conley says creating a space that is easier to police would solve problems faced by having nightclubs scattered in various neighborhoods.

Regulations would change to allow bottle service and exemptions from noise ordinances.

Ward 11 City Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris says she and her constituents would be disproportionately affected and were left out of the conversation.

The city council has authorized the use of $15,000 to review the board Conley chairs and set up a group to address safety issues.