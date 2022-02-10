Libya's east-based lawmakers name new PM, fueling divisions

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s east-based parliament on Thursday appointed a new prime minister, a development that counters U.N. efforts to reconcile the divided country and one that will likely produce two parallel administrations.

The House of Representatives said its decision followed the incumbent premier's failure to hold national elections in December, something that was agreed to under a U.N.-mediated peace process. It has been a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean nation.