Library youth programs offered

New Milford Public Library’s Young Adult program will offer numerous virtual events for students in grades 6 to 12 in the coming weeks.

They will include Write Stuff, a creative writing group, Wednesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 9; Chess and Games Club the third Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5:30 pm. Beginning Sept. 15; Young Adult Activists, a group for kids interested in helping out in New Milford and around the world, every third Wednesday from to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 16; a “What’s Your Favorite Conspiracy Theory” program Sept. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m.; “Zoomin’ Jackbox” Sept. 22 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; a “Harry Potter” escape room Sept. 30 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; and a Bring Your Own Banned Book Game Night Oct. 1 from 4 to 5 p.m.

In addition, a Graphic Novels Book Club and Classic Book Club are available.

Also, Homeschool Extra, an integrative program for homeschool families, will be held Tuesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 9.

For more information and RSVP, email aberkun@biblio.org.