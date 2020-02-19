Library youth programs offered

New Milford Public Library is offering several programs for tweens and teens.

In collaboration with the New Milford Youth Agency, Mindful Mondays for students in grades 6-8 will be held the first Monday of each month from 2:45 to 4 p.m.

Students can be bused from Schaghticoke to the John Pettibone Community Center to participate in the Mindful Mondays program.

Registration is required via the Youth Agency website.

Drumming & Donuts for students in grades 5 to 12 will be held March 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required by calling 860-355-1191 by March 6.

The Let’s Go Graphic Novels Book Club for students in grades 5 to 9 will be held March 15 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Marsh Parish House at the First Congregational Church.

The group will read “White Bird” by R. J. Palacio; copies of the book are available at the library.

The group will also meet April 19 and May 17.

Zany Zentangles, a stress-free drawing event for students in grades 5 to 12, will be held April 1 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required by calling 860-355-1191 by March 26.

Dungeons and Dragons will next meet March 2 and 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Games and Chess Club will be held March 10 and 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Teen Scene will be held March 18 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Write Stuff, a creative writing program, will be offered March 11 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House and March 17 at JPCC.

Students can be bused from Schaghticoke to the JPCC to participate in the March 17 program.

Homeschool Extra will meet every Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

All programs will be held at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church.

Registration is required for most programs by calling 860-355-1191 or emailing aberkun@biblio.org.