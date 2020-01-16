Library to welcome authors for programs

Sherman Library will offer two programs, an author talk and book signing and a presentation by a local author, in the coming days.

Jamie Jackson Spannhake will discuss her recently released book “The Lawyer, the Lion & the Laundry” Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Local author John Cilio will present “Spymistresses: The Story of Allied Women Spies of WWII” Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

In her new book, Spannhake shares a mind-management strategy that improves life, from the inside-out.

The book is intended to be read in three hours and is designed to help anyone trying to manage various responsibilities in life, including career, family, social life, personal hobbies and spirituality without feeling overwhelmed and exhausted.

Spannhake is a lawyer, writer, mediator, speaker, and certified health coach.

Her work has appeared in print and online.

She practices law as a partner in a small firm with offices in New York and Connecticut.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.

Cilio has been on the historical storyteller speaker circuit for over 10 years.

He has seven published books ranging from historical aviation topics to women’s accomplishments in the WWII workplace.

His 50-plus articles have been published nationally in newspapers and magazines and in private manufacturer magazines.

Cilio is an American Marketing Association International Award winner and has spoken on a wide range of historical and marketing topics in over 60 countries.

For more information, call the Sherman Center library at 860-354-2455.