Library to take summer registration

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will kick off its summer reading program June 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Registration for the summer reading program for ages preschool through adult and the library’s summer programs will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center will present “Edible Insects” at 11 a.m.

For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.