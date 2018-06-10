https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Library-to-take-summer-registration-12970331.php
Library to take summer registration
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
Burnham Library in Bridgewater will kick off its summer reading program June 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Registration for the summer reading program for ages preschool through adult and the library’s summer programs will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Stamford Museum and Nature Center will present “Edible Insects” at 11 a.m.
For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.
View Comments