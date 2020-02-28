Library to screen movies

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a movie matinee Mondays at 1 p.m. this month.

Screenings will include “Midway” March 2 at 1 p.m., “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” March 9 at 1 p.m., “JoJo Rabbit” March 16 at 1 p.m., “Knives Out” March 23 at 1 p.m. and “Dark Waters” March 30 at 1 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.