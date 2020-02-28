https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Library-to-screen-movies-15083230.php
Library to screen movies
Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a movie matinee Mondays at 1 p.m. this month.
Screenings will include “Midway” March 2 at 1 p.m., “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” March 9 at 1 p.m., “JoJo Rabbit” March 16 at 1 p.m., “Knives Out” March 23 at 1 p.m. and “Dark Waters” March 30 at 1 p.m.
For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.
