Library to screen movies

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a movie matinee Mondays at 1 p.m. this month.

Screenings will include “Motherless Brooklyn” (R) Feb. 3, “The Good Liar” (R) Feb. 10 and “Ford v. Ferrari” Feb. 24.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.