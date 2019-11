Library to screen movies

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a movie matinee Mondays at 1 p.m. this month.

Screenings will include “Maiden” (PG) Nov. 4, “Peanut Butter Falcon” (PG-13) Nov. 18 and “Blinded by the Light” (PG-13) Nov. 25 at 1 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.