Library to screen movies

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present free screenings of “Lizzie: The Legend of Lizzie Borden” (R) Jan. 7, “A Simple Favor” (R) Jan. 14 and “Old Man & The Gun” (PG-13) Jan. 28, all at 1 p.m.

Movies are free and open to the public at the Wykeham Road library.

Registration is requested by calling 860-868-7586.