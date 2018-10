Library to screen movies

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present free screenings of several movies this month.

Movies to be screened include “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” Nov. 5 at 1 p.m., “Christopher Robin” Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. and “Crazy Rich Asians” Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.

Registration is requested by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.