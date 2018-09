Library to screen movies

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a free Monday matinee film series Mondays through September.

The lineup will include “RBG” Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.; and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” Sept. 24 at 1 p.m

Registration is requested by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org.

The movies will be shown at the Wykeham Road library.