Library to screen movies

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a Monday matinee film series Mondays through August.

The lineup will include “Chappaquiddick” Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.; “The Leisure Seeker” Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.; “Final Portrait” Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.; and “Tully” Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.

Registration is requested by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org.

The screenings are free.

The movies will be shown at the Wykeham Road library.