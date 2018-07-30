https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Library-to-screen-movies-13101952.php
Library to screen movies
Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will offer a Monday matinee film series Mondays through August.
The lineup will include “Chappaquiddick” Aug. 6 at 1 p.m.; “The Leisure Seeker” Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.; “Final Portrait” Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.; and “Tully” Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.
Registration is requested by visiting www.gunnlibrary.org.
The screenings are free.
The movies will be shown at the Wykeham Road library.
