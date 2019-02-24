Library to screen movie

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a free screening of “A Star Is Born” Feb. 25 at 1 p.m., “Bohemian Rhapsody” (PG-13) March 4 at 1 p.m., “Can You Forgive Me?” (R) March 11 at 1 p.m., “The Favourite” (R) March 18 at 1 p.m. and “Green Book” (PG-13) March 25 at 1 p.m.

Movies are free and open to the public at the Wykeham Road library. Registration is requested by calling 860-868-7586.