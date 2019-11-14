Library to screen ‘GenSilent’

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will present a screening of “GenSilent,” a 2010 documentary film directed and produced by Stu Maddux and offered by AARP Connecticut, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The film will be followed by refreshments and a moderated conversation.

The title of the film is a reference to the generations of older LGBT people who remain in the closet or re-enter the closet out of concern for their safety or quality of life.

The documentary follows the lives of six LGBT seniors living in the Boston area who must choose if they will hide their sexuality in order to survive in the long-term health care system.

Religious objections, bullying, and elder abuse are leading many older LGBT people to fear for their lives at the end of their lives.

As a result of the documentary, the term Gen Silent has increased in use as a way to refer to this group.

The film has won multiple awards including the Audience Choice Best Documentary at the Frameline Film Festival in 2011 and the Audience Choice Best Documentary at the Image+Nation Montreal International LGBT Film Festival.