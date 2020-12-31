Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library has announced its upcoming programs.

“We Love to Read a Latter,” which will feature reading of books, e-books and e-audio, will run Jan. 11 through March 31.

Participants will submit or drop off their log sheet curbside Mondays through Fridays to receive a raffle ticket for each item. Three tickets will be given out for each program a participant attends.

”Women and Money Wednesdays” will be held via Zoom Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.

Merrill Lynch, in partnership with several other libraries in the state, as well as the YWCA in Greenwich, is offering the program.

For more information and RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/y93nupxu.

“Cut the Cord” with Jim Gifford will be offered Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The program is geared to help residents get ride of the costs and limits of cable TV and replace it with any one or more of the variety of options available through streaming.

Eric Migdal will lead a Zoom program, “Family Tree Building to Understand Your Family,” Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Migdal will discuss how to build and understand a family tree, including the difference between pedigree and group trees, and how to gather information and analyze relationships.

A do-it-yourself erasable paint swatch calendar program will be offered Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interested residents can pick up supplies at the Main Street library.

A Café Color adult program Jan. 2 28 at 6 p.m. in the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 MAIN St.

Masks must be worn entering and leaving the building.

“Yoga In the Time of COVID” will be held online Mondays at 2:30 p.m. with Dawn Delpha, a certified yoga instructor.

“Connecticut Crossroads” invites the public to pair a memory with a recipe to be submitted to the Crossroads project at vfisher@biblio.org or chris@crossroadsproject.com.

For more information and RSVP to programs, email vfisher@biblio.org.