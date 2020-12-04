New Milford Public Library has announced its upcoming programs.
Marttina Matisen, dressed in period costume, will bring the real-life story of “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore to life and other Christmas traditions Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
An all-library, contactless gingerbread house decorating contest will be offered in December. A deadline of Dec. 21 at noon is set.
Photos of gingerbread houses - made from scratch or a kit - should be email to vfisher@biblio.org.
Three categories will be offered, each with prizes: ages 3 to fifth grade, grades 6-12 and adult.
Adults are invited to a café coloring event Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St.
Bring a mask.
A do-it-yourself holiday craft will be offered Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Supplies are available at the Main Street library. Kits will include an acorn cap wreath, a razor clam ornament and a Hershey Kiss angel.
Photos of completed crafts are welcome to be emailed at vfisher@biblio.org.
Yoga in the time of COVID will be held Mondays at 1 p.m. with limited space in person, or Mondays at 2:30 p.m. online.
Connecticut Crossroads invites individuals to pair a holiday memory with a recipe to be submitted to the Crossroads Project at vfisher@biblio.org or chris@crossroadsproject.com.
To register for library programs, email vfisher@biblio.org.