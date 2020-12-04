Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library has announced its upcoming programs.

Marttina Matisen, dressed in period costume, will bring the real-life story of “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore to life and other Christmas traditions Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

An all-library, contactless gingerbread house decorating contest will be offered in December. A deadline of Dec. 21 at noon is set.

Photos of gingerbread houses - made from scratch or a kit - should be email to vfisher@biblio.org.

Three categories will be offered, each with prizes: ages 3 to fifth grade, grades 6-12 and adult.

Adults are invited to a café coloring event Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St.

Bring a mask.

A do-it-yourself holiday craft will be offered Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Supplies are available at the Main Street library. Kits will include an acorn cap wreath, a razor clam ornament and a Hershey Kiss angel.

Photos of completed crafts are welcome to be emailed at vfisher@biblio.org.

Yoga in the time of COVID will be held Mondays at 1 p.m. with limited space in person, or Mondays at 2:30 p.m. online.

Connecticut Crossroads invites individuals to pair a holiday memory with a recipe to be submitted to the Crossroads Project at vfisher@biblio.org or chris@crossroadsproject.com.

To register for library programs, email vfisher@biblio.org.