Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library has announced its upcoming programs.

A program about Social Security and retirement will be held with Retiree Advisor R. Joseph Knudsen of the HIQS Group Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Knudsen will discuss what the new rules for Social Security mean for retirement, and answer questions about when and how to claim Social Security benefits, whether to retire at age 66 and spousal benefits.

Marttina Matisen, dressed in period costume, will bring the real-life story of “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore to life and other Christmas traditions Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

An all-library, contactless gingerbread house decorating contest will be offered in December. A deadline of Dec. 21 at noon is set.

Photos of gingerbread houses - made from scratch or a kit - should be email to vfisher@biblio.org.

Three categories will be offered, each with prizes: ages 3 to fifth grade, grades 6-12 and adult.

Adults are invited to a café coloring event Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St.

Bring a mask.

A do-it-yourself holiday craft will be offered Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Supplies are available at the Main Street library. Kits will include an acorn cap wreath, a razor clam ornament and a Hershey Kiss angel.

Photos of completed crafts are welcome to be emailed at vfisher@biblio.org.

Yoga in the time of COVID will be held Mondays at 1 p.m. with limited space in person, or Mondays at 2:30 p.m. online.

Connecticut Crossroads invites individuals to pair a holiday memory with a recipe to be submitted to the Crossroads Project at vfisher@biblio.org or chris@crossroadsproject.com.

To register for library programs, email vfisher@biblio.org.