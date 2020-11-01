Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library has announced it will offer a variety of programs for adults in the coming days.

Virtual events will include “Zentangle 101” with Laura Marks, who will provide the basics of a zentangle, a miniature abstract work of art created by a collection of patterns, via Zoom (pickup of materials Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Dawn Delpha will lead in-person yoga Mondays at 1 p.m. with limited space and Mondays at 2:30 p.m. virtually on Facebook.

Café color adult coloring will be held Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House behind the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St. Participants are asked to wear masks; supplies will be provided.

A do-it-yourself holiday ornament craft made of all-natural supplies will be offered Nov. 23-25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Supplies can be picked up at the library during the designated times.

Connecticut Crossroads is seeking patrons who are interesting in pairing a Thanksgiving memory with a recipe. They can be submitted to vfisher@biblio.org.

For more information and RSVP to all programs, email vfisher@biblio.org.