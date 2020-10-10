Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library has announced its latest adult offerings.

They will include “Crop Circles with John Root” Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. via Zoom; the Stock Market Game, an investment simulation game, Oct. 20 through Dec. 11; “Social Security and Retirement” with retiree advisor R. Joseph Knudsen of the HIQS Group Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom; Café Color Adult Coloring Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Marsh Parish House in back of the First Congregational Church on Main Street (wear mask; all supplies provided); and “Dream Circles” with Donna Katsuranis, who will discuss dream sharing, synthesizing modern dreamwork and ancient practices using the Lightening Dreamwork process, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

For more information and RSVP, email vfisher@biblio.org.