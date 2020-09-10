Library to offer programs

The New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.

They will include a calligraphy workshop with Debby Releitz via Zoom Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.; “Blingual in an Hour: Speaking Grandkid,” an interactive, multigenerational program that will focus on the latest words, including TBT, hashtag and more, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

For more information and registration, email Val Fisher vfisher@biblio.org.