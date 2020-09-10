https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Library-to-offer-programs-15553547.php
Library to offer programs
The New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.
New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.
They will include a calligraphy workshop with Debby Releitz via Zoom Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.; “Blingual in an Hour: Speaking Grandkid,” an interactive, multigenerational program that will focus on the latest words, including TBT, hashtag and more, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.
For more information and registration, email Val Fisher vfisher@biblio.org.
View Comments