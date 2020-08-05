Library to offer programs

The New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.

A grab and go (or stay) craft program will be offered Aug. 20 at 1 p.m.

Craft bags and directions for those who would like to do the craft home can be picked up at the library Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the origami with a story craft.

Those who would like to do the craft on the Village Green 6 should bring a mask, a chair and the craft bag Aug. 20.

The outdoor program is limited to 20 participants.

A sidewalk chalk obstacle course drawn by volunteer Sompour Wolfe will begin Aug. 10, weather permitting.

The course will remain up as long as weather and use permits.

A StoryWalk, featuring the book “Daniel Finds a Poem,” will be offered Aug. 24-27 at Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive.

Those who sign the guestbook will be entered for a chance to win a copy of the book.

StoryWalk is an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

It has been installed in 50 states and 14 countries.

A program, “So, You’re Thinking About Homeschooling,” held in collaboration with Burnham Library in Bridgewater, will be held Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

The program will be offered via Zoom.

Topics will be “Stress is a Mess” Aug. 18, “An Attitude of Gratitude” Aug. 25 and “Creating Clarity and Positive Thinking” Sept. 1.

For more information and RSVP, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

The New Milford Public Library Coloring Club will be held the second Wednesday of each month, with future meetings Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a chair and mask. Sanitized clip boards, coloring sheets and colored pencils will be provided.

For more information and RSVP, email vfisher@biblio.org.