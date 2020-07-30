Library to offer programs

The New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.

Several programs for students in grades six and up will be offered, including a program about terrariums Aug. 5; a paint-zing Aug. 6, with supplies provided; and a theme to be announced Aug. 19, all from 4 to 5 p.m.

A “Let’s Talk: Everything is a Little Hazy with Covid-19” series, focusing on coping strategies for life during a pandemic, with Lia Levitt will be offered in August, all from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Topics will be “Stress is a Mess” Aug. 18, “An Attitude of Gratitude” Aug. 25 and “Creating Clarity and Positive Thinking” Sept. 1.

For more information and RSVP, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

The Library Knit Wits will meet July 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the Village Green in front of the Main Street library, weather permitting.

Attendees are asked to bring a mask, adhere to social distancing, and bring a blanket or chair, snack, current project and something to show and share.

For more information, email jhyman@biblio.org.

The New Milford Public Library Coloring Club will be held the second Wednesday of each month, with future meetings Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a chair and mask. Sanitized clip boards, coloring sheets and colored pencils will be provided.

For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.