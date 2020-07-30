Library to offer programs
The New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.
A “Let’s Talk: Everything is a Little Hazy with Covid-19” series, focusing on coping strategies for life during a pandemic, with Lia Levitt will be offered in August, all from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
Topics will be “Stress is a Mess” Aug. 18, “An Attitude of Gratitude” Aug. 25 and “Creating Clarity and Positive Thinking” Sept. 1.
For more information and RSVP, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.
Attendees are asked to bring a mask, adhere to social distancing, and bring a blanket or chair, snack, current project and something to show and share.
For more information, email jhyman@biblio.org.
Attendees are asked to bring a chair and mask. Sanitized clip boards, coloring sheets and colored pencils will be provided.
For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.