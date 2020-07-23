Library to offer programs
The New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.
A “Let’s Talk: Everything is a Little Hazy with Covid-19” series, focusing on coping strategies for life during a pandemic, with Lia Levitt will be offered in August, all from 4 to 4:45 p.m.
Topics will be “Stress is a Mess” Aug. 18, “An Attitude of Gratitude” Aug. 25 and “Creating Clarity and Positive Thinking” Sept. 1.
For more information and RSVP, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.
Attendees are asked to bring a mask, adhere to social distancing, and bring a blanket or chair, snack, current project and something to show and share.
For more information, email jhyman@biblio.org.
Craft bags and directions can be picked up at the library July 29 for those who prefer to do the craft at home.
For those who would like to do the craft with peers on the Village Green, they are welcome to meet July 30 from 10 a. m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring a mask, chair or blanket and adhere to social distancing.
The July 30 craft is painted Furoshiki gift bags.
For more information and registration, email vfisher@biblio.org.
Attendees are asked to bring a chair and mask. Sanitized clip boards, coloring sheets and colored pencils will be provided.
For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.