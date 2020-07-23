Library to offer programs

The New Milford Public Library has announced its latest happenings.

Several programs for students in grades six and up will be offered, including a makerspace program about zine-making July 29, terrariums Aug. 5; a paint-zing Aug. 6, with supplies provided; and a theme to be announced Aug. 19, all from 4 to 5 p.m.

A “Let’s Talk: Everything is a Little Hazy with Covid-19” series, focusing on coping strategies for life during a pandemic, with Lia Levitt will be offered in August, all from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Topics will be “Stress is a Mess” Aug. 18, “An Attitude of Gratitude” Aug. 25 and “Creating Clarity and Positive Thinking” Sept. 1.

For more information and RSVP, email Amy Berkun at aberkun@biblio.org.

The Library Knit Wits will meet July 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the Village Green in front of the Main Street library, weather permitting.

Attendees are asked to bring a mask, adhere to social distancing, and bring a blanket or chair, snack, current project and something to show and share.

For more information, email jhyman@biblio.org.

A Grab and Go (or Stay) Craft Program will be offered this month and next month.

Craft bags and directions can be picked up at the library July 29 for those who prefer to do the craft at home.

For those who would like to do the craft with peers on the Village Green, they are welcome to meet July 30 from 10 a. m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a mask, chair or blanket and adhere to social distancing.

The July 30 craft is painted Furoshiki gift bags.

For more information and registration, email vfisher@biblio.org.

The New Milford Public Library Coloring Club will be held the second Wednesday of each month, with future meetings Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a chair and mask. Sanitized clip boards, coloring sheets and colored pencils will be provided.

For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.