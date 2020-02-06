Library to offer programs
New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.
Attendees are invited to bring their devices.
She will discuss the history of the Seven Wonders, as well as interesting tidbits about each site.
All skill levels are welcome.
Supplies will be provided.
The program is funded by the Friends of New Milford Library.
Tabletop Roleplaying Game Book Club will be offered the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Burnham Library.
The club is similar to Dungeons and Dragons using different systems.
Each system (RPG book) will be used for four months.
Books will be provided by the library.
Those who cannot make the meeting can join via Discord, a free voice and text chat for gamers.
This is open to gamers 16 through adult.
To register, email cfisher
For more information for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2 or email vfisher@biblio.org.
