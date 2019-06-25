Library to offer programs
New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.
The story takes readers on the family’s journey when it moves to rural Brazil to run a dairy farm and open an English school.
When they follow their hearts to Ponte Nova, an explosion of betrayal leaves them dazed and grieving. Broke and broken, they are forced to return to the United States and navigate their rebirth in a foreclosed 1770 New England farmhouse.
She will address the difference between a will and a trust, if a will is sufficient by itself, what a Power of Attorney is and should say, and what health care directives are.
According to Chinese thought, Feng Shui is a system of laws considered to govern spatial arrangement and orientation in relation to the flow of energy (qi), and whose favorable or unfavorable effects are taken into account when siting and designing buildings.
Registration is required for all programs by calling the library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2 or by visiting newmilfordlibrary.org.