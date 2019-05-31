Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

The Sierra Club and library will co-sponsor a screening of “Reinventing Power: Why the Clean Energy Economy is Everyone’s Future” June 4 at 5:30 p.m.

The film focuses on people in eight states whose lives were changed by the renewable energy industry. It explores various aspects of clean, renewable energy and underscores the notion that jobs, economic growth, and innovation don't have to be sacrificed for a clean environment.

Arthur Helmus of the Sierra Club will introduce the film and facilitate a Q&A following the show.

Helmus is a lawyer and renewable energy professional who has led teams responsible for remediating hundreds of pollution sites across the country.

A light buffet will be served.

Matthew Duman will present “The Grotesque 10,” featuring stories and photographs Duman has accumulated on his travels to 10 campuses in search of their most compelling ornamentation, June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

His work is not only a collection of collegiate sculpture, but a chronicle of Collegiate Gothic architecture, a building style from America's academic history.

The book features more than 500 original black and white photographs. While some show examples of Collegiate Gothic architecture and its many interesting characteristics, most of the images in this book showcase the variety of grotesques you can find on a visit to these campuses.

Included are photographs of sculpture from Princeton University, Duke University, Yale University, The University of Chicago, Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, Bryn Mawr College, Northwestern University, The City College of New York, Washington University in Saint Louis and The University of Pennsylvania.

The library’s military book club will next meet June 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center on Main Street to discuss “Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The book shares the account of the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the bloody sectarian conflict between Catholics and Protestants that extended from the late 1960s to the Good Friday peace accord of 1998.

Two special guests will participate, Dr. Patrick McEvoy, FRCGP, former program director of graduate training for family practice who has published books on medical education and chronic disease management, and his wife, Dr. Hazel McEvoy, Dip, ASS, MA, PhD, a retired psychotherapist and lecturer in counseling who worked at Ulster University in Derry, N. Ireland and has taught special courses in bereavement and trauma counseling.

Former New Milford resident Iris Arenson-Fuller will read from her recently released book, “Blooming Beyond Brooklyn, Poems of Roots, Sorrow and Lessons,” June 27 at 6:30 p.m.

The book is a memoir-poetry collection by a poet/life coach.

The program is a collaboration between the senior center and library.

For more information and RSVP to the programs, call 860-355-1191.