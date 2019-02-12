Library to offer programs
New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.
To receive an ID and Password, contact vfisher@biblio.org.
Shami, M.S., is a nature-based teacher, artist, healer and writer who conducts Nature as Healer workshops and talks throughout New England and specializes in the healing connection between humans and the natural world.
The FRIENDS of the Library will sponsor the program.
Interested residents are invited to peruse the copy of the cookbook of the month at the circulation desk, find a recipe and bring the prepared dish to a meeting.
Paper plates, utensils and drinks will be provided.
The film, presented by National Geographic, features Leonardo DiCaprio on a journey as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand. He goes on expeditions with scientists uncovering the reality of climate change and meets with political leaders fighting against inaction.
He also discovers a calculated disinformation campaign orchestrated by powerful special interests working to confuse the public about the urgency of the growing climate crisis.
A discussion led by representatives of the Pratt Nature Center, will follow the documentary.
The workshop will cover topics such as password best practices, choosing the right browser, and web privacy and security concepts. Attendees are invited to bring their own device.
For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.
For more information and registration for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.