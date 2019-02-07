Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

Teens and adults are invited to test their skills by joining the Virtual Stock Market Game, a 10-week simulation of the stock market, which runs through April 12.

To receive an ID and Password, contact vfisher@biblio.org.

A workshop for individuals interested in learning how to knit or crochet will be held Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. with Isle of Ewe knitting professional Jody Hyman.

Participants age 16 to adult need to know basic knitting skills (cast on, bind off, knit and purl) or basic crochet skills (chain and single crochet) and bring tarn- #5 bulky or #6 chunky; one pair of knitting needles (US 10.5, 11 or 13) or a crochet hook (K, L or N), with the equipment sized appropriate for the yarn chosen.

Dr. James R. Scrimgeour, poet laureate of New Milford, will conduct free poetry writing workshops once a month for beginners and advanced writers from town and surrounding towns the second Monday of each month at 6:15 p.m.

The next meeting is Feb. 11.

Interested individuals should email scrimgeo@sbcglobal.net one or two poems that he/she would like to share, or he/she could bring one or two poems to the meeting.

To sign up for the program, email vfisher@biblio.org.

Gingerbread house expert Nancy Stuart will lead a Valentine’s-themed gingerbread houses program Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Supplies will be provided.

Registration is required.

Teacher and healer Marlow Shami will present “Nature as Mentor,” a 90-minute workshop designed for adults seeking inspirational guidance and healing restoration in their daily life, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Shami, M.S., is a nature-based teacher, artist, healer and writer who conducts Nature as Healer workshops and talks throughout New England and specializes in the healing connection between humans and the natural world.

The FRIENDS of the Library will sponsor the program.

The Pratt Nature Center and the library will present a screening of “Before the Flood,” which explores the threat of climate change, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

The film, presented by National Geographic, features Leonardo DiCaprio on a journey as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, traveling to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand. He goes on expeditions with scientists uncovering the reality of climate change and meets with political leaders fighting against inaction.

He also discovers a calculated disinformation campaign orchestrated by powerful special interests working to confuse the public about the urgency of the growing climate crisis.

A discussion led by representatives of the Pratt Nature Center, will follow the documentary.

A free, informational session on first-time home buying will be held Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. with Tom Allen of Compass Property Inspection, Realtor Roberta Allen and lender Jose-Vladamir Lopez.

The library’s Cookbook Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., with the next meeting Feb. 21.

Interested residents are invited to peruse the copy of the cookbook of the month at the circulation desk, find a recipe and bring the prepared dish to a meeting.

Paper plates, utensils and drinks will be provided.

The library and Burnham Library in Bridgewater team up regularly for Two Towns Tabletop Game Club the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 5 p.m.

The group is for older teens and adult who want to learn a new board game.

A video game lounge, the library’s new monthly video game club, is up and running.

The club will meet the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., with the next meeting March 7.

Consoles are available.

Games from Ps2, Xbox One and Xbox 360 will be offered at the club open to youths 16 and older.

For more information and registration for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.