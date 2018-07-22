Library to offer programs
New Milford Public Library will present numerous offerings in the coming days.
The program, sponsored by the FRIENDS of New Milford Library, requires registration.
Free shower timers will be given to the first 50 people to attend the presentation.
Registration is required.
Attendees should bring their device and recommendations for various apps.
Registration is required.
The program will include information on writing and publishing, a quick writing exercise with one of the Great American Read themes, “Who Am I.”
These essays, short stories or poems can be used as entries in the NMPL GAR writing contest.
Attendees will be given the chance to share their work if they wish, as Terri and others offer constructive criticism.
There will be an opportunity for questions and answers throughout the program.
Registration is preferred.
For more information and RSVP to programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2.
The club will meet the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Consoles are available.
Games from Ps2, Xbox One and Xbox 360 will be offered at the club open to youths 16 and older.
Individuals are invited to meet to play board games the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in New Milford, and the third and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Burnham Library at 62 Main St. South in Bridgewater.
For more information and registration for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.