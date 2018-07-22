Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will present numerous offerings in the coming days.

Richard Franklin Donohue will share his research of World War I monuments around the state, including images of the monuments and discussion regarding their design and placement in historical context, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

The program, sponsored by the FRIENDS of New Milford Library, requires registration.

Representatives from Aquarion Water will discuss the importance of water conservation and what individuals can do to help Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Free shower timers will be given to the first 50 people to attend the presentation.

Registration is required.

Appy Hour, a time to discuss, share and learn about different types of apps for mobile devices, will be held Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Attendees should bring their device and recommendations for various apps.

Registration is required.

Local author Terry-Lynne Defino will offer a creative writing workshop for all skill levels and ages 16 and up Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.

The program will include information on writing and publishing, a quick writing exercise with one of the Great American Read themes, “Who Am I.”

These essays, short stories or poems can be used as entries in the NMPL GAR writing contest.

Attendees will be given the chance to share their work if they wish, as Terri and others offer constructive criticism.

There will be an opportunity for questions and answers throughout the program.

Registration is preferred.

For more information and RSVP to programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

A video game lounge, the library’s new monthly video game club, is up and running.

The club will meet the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Consoles are available.

Games from Ps2, Xbox One and Xbox 360 will be offered at the club open to youths 16 and older.

The library and Burnham Library in Bridgewater team up regularly for Two Towns Tabletop Game Club.

Individuals are invited to meet to play board games the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in New Milford, and the third and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Burnham Library at 62 Main St. South in Bridgewater.

For more information and registration for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.