Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will present numerous offerings in the coming days.

Debbie Bain, founder of Prism Health Advocate and a 25-year veteran of the health care industry, will discuss the mysteries of the complicated and uncertain health care system July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Simon Melzer, writer, producer and narrator of the documentary film “The History of the Movies,” will offer a discussion about and a screening of the film July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

A movie memorabilia collector and media specialist, Melzer was also a member of the New Milford Film commission.

The film explores the beginning of movies from their invention in 1824 to 1915 and the inventors, Thomas Edison and the Lumiere Brothers

It continues through the first filmmakers Georges Méliès, Edwin S. Porter, Mack Sennett, William Ince and D.W. Griffith, who directed the film “The Birth of a Nation.”

The second part of the film addresses 1914 to 1926 with the golden age and silent era, including actors Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, Harry Langdon, Tom Mix, Bronco Billie, William S. Hart and Cecil B. DeMille.

For more information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.