Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will offer several programs and activities.

A program featuring the music of the Kenn Morr Band will take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The band features leader and songwriter Kenn Morr; violinist Tom Hagymasi and bassist/vocalist Pat Ryan.

The band is touring in support of its latest release, “Along the Way,” recorded at Sandy Brook Studios in Colebrook.

The album features 10 new songs penned by Morr.

Teacher and healer Marlow Shami will lead a program, “Experience Your Nature as Healer,” June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The program will focus on how to discover how every day and anywhere, nature can guide, calm, inform and restore someone.

An informational session about the Road Scholar program for adults will be offered June 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Road Scholar offers 5,500 educational adventures in 150 countries and 50 states that use lectures, presentations, field trips and excursions for the enrichment of all individuals dedicated to lifelong learning.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the nonprofit world leader in lifelong learning since 1975.

A video game lounge, the library’s new monthly video game club, is up and running.

The club will meet the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Consoles are available.

Games from Ps2, Xbox One and Xbox 360 will be offered at the club open to kids 16 and older.

The library and Burnham Library in Bridgewater team up regularly for Two Towns Tabletop Game Club.

Individuals can play board games the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in New Milford, and the third and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. at Burnham Library at 62 Main St. S.

For information and registration, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.