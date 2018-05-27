Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will present numerous offerings in the coming days.

Naturalist and landscaper John Root will discuss natural and effective techniques for garden cultivation May 30 at 6:30 p.m.

He will provide practical advice and inspiration to gardeners of all ages and physical conditions on growing vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers organically.

Topics will include composting and mulching to promote healthy soil, using space efficiently, growing plants from seed, succession planting, inviting beneficial wildlife, controlling weeds and pests naturally, and preserving homegrown produce.

The library and Burnham Library in Bridgewater team up regularly for Two Towns Tabletop Game Club.

Individuals are invited to meet to play board games the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in New Milford, and the third and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Burnham Library at 62 Main St. South in Bridgewater.

For more information and registration for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.