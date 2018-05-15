Library to offer programs

New Milford Public Library will present numerous offerings in the coming days.

John and Betsy Murphy of New Milford will present “A Dream Achieved: Hiking the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail” May 16 at 6 p.m.

In early May of 2016, the Murphys began a long-awaited journey hiking from the Mexican border to Canada on the PCT.

Never quitting the trail, they did fall short of making the total distance, executing a very long (1,935-mile) “section” hike arriving at Manning Park in British Columbia on Oct. 3.

With determination, they returned in 2017 and completed the undone Central California part of the trail (665 miles).

Deirdre Dolan Nesline, a declutter pro, will present a program about decluttering and organizing one’s home May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Topics include why we hold on to items, how to recognize clutter blindness spots, how to sort and ideas for how to dispose of items no longer needed.

Naturalist and landscaper John Root will discuss natural and effective techniques for garden cultivation May 30 at 6:30 p.m.

He will provide practical advice and inspiration to gardeners of all ages and physical conditions on growing vegetables, fruits, herbs, and flowers organically.

Topics will include composting and mulching to promote healthy soil, using space efficiently, growing plants from seed, succession planting, inviting beneficial wildlife, controlling weeds and pests naturally, and preserving homegrown produce.

The library and Burnham Library in Bridgewater team up regularly for Two Towns Tabletop Game Club.

Individuals are invited to meet to play board games the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in New Milford, and the third and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Burnham Library at 62 Main St. South in Bridgewater.

For more information and registration for the programs, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.