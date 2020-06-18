https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Library-to-offer-program-15349388.php
Library to offer program
New Milford Public Library will offer a program via the Live feature on its Facebook page June 24.
Lisa Lent, integrative health educator and consultant, will present a posture and body mechanics workshop at 1 p.m. The session will review common (and painful) habits, correct them by reprogramming and retraining muscle-memory and neural pathways, restoring balance and relief to overworked and weakened areas of the body.
For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.
View Comments