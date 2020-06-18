Library to offer program

New Milford Public Library will offer a program via the Live feature on its Facebook page June 24.

Lisa Lent, integrative health educator and consultant, will present a posture and body mechanics workshop at 1 p.m. The session will review common (and painful) habits, correct them by reprogramming and retraining muscle-memory and neural pathways, restoring balance and relief to overworked and weakened areas of the body.

For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.