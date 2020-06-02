New Milford Public Library will offer programs via Zoom and Facebook Live in the coming days.

Retiree adviser R. Joseph Knudsen of the HIQS Group will present a program on what the new rules for Social Security mean for retirement June 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The changes made to Social Security rules in 2015 may have a significant impact on one’s retirement.

The free workshop will help participants maximize, project and protect their Social Security and other retirement income.

To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2531259549; Meeting ID: 253 125 9549.

Lisa Lent, integrative health educator and consultant, will present a posture and body mechanics workshop June 24 at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live, on the library’s page.

The session will review common (and painful) habits, correct them by reprogramming and retraining muscle-memory and neural pathways, restoring balance and relief to overworked and weakened areas of the body.

For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.