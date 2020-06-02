Library to offer program

New Milford Public Library will offer programs via Zoom and Facebook Live in the coming days.

Retiree adviser R. Joseph Knudsen of the HIQS Group will present a program on what the new rules for Social Security mean for retirement June 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The changes made to Social Security rules in 2015 may have a significant impact on one’s retirement.

The free workshop will help participants maximize, project and protect their Social Security and other retirement income.

To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2531259549; Meeting ID: 253 125 9549.

Lisa Lent, integrative health educator and consultant, will present a posture and body mechanics workshop June 24 at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live, on the library’s page.

The session will review common (and painful) habits, correct them by reprogramming and retraining muscle-memory and neural pathways, restoring balance and relief to overworked and weakened areas of the body.

For more information, email vfisher@biblio.org.