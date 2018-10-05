Library to offer digital help

New Milford Public Library will offer several digital literacy programs in the coming weeks.

A program, “Get the Most Out of Gmail,” will be held Oct. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the library.

One-on-one computer lessons to learn basic computer skills are available by calling 860-355-1191.

One-on-one guidance to navigate digital devices, including e-readers, iPads, smart phones or tablets is available Wednesdays in October from 10 a.m. to noon.

The public is invited to an informative class on the free language learning resource Mango Languages will be held Oct. 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the New Milford Senior Center’s computer lab.

The courses are presented with an appreciation for cultural nuance and real-world application by focusing on the four key elements of language learning: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar, and culture.

Mango offers access to 60 foreign language courses and 17 English courses taught completely in the user’s native language.

In addition to traditional language courses, Mango also offers the opportunity to learn through foreign film with Mango Premiere and access to a variety of specialty mini courses, like Pirate, Medical Spanish and romance courses. Mango can be accessed at the library, remotely, or even on-the-go with apps for iPhone, Android, Kindle and Nook.

Drop-in tech help will be offered the third Thursday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senior center.

One-on-one guidance for navigating digital devices, including e-readers, iPads, smart phones or tablets will be offered.

Appointments are required by calling the senior center, located at 40 Main St., at 860-355-6075.