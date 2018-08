Library to offer digital help

New Milford Public Library will offer two digital offerings in the coming days.

An e-book Q&A session will be held Sept. 13 and 27 from 11 a.m. to noon.

It will be an open Q&A session for New Milford residents who would like help with the library’s downloadable options.

The library’s e-content options include Axis360, Hoopla and RB Digital.

Interested residents should bring their device, library card and questions.

A program to teach the public how to use the Foundation Center, a free resource that is available for nonprofits and individuals seeking grants, will be held Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Laptops will be provided.

Registration is required.

One-on-one guidance for navigating digital devices, including e-readers, iPads, smart phones or tablets, can call the library to set up a time for assistance.

Drop-in tech help will be offered Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon in September.

For information, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191.